ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) received the 2022 “Jim Guilinger Legislative Award” from the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education (ILCAE) for her support of agricultural education in Illinois schools.

“We all depend on our next generation of farmers to grow crops that will help feed the world and it starts with agricultural education on the farm and in the classroom,” said Rep. Elik. “I support these programs that help educate our future farmers as the Ag industry makes up almost a quarter of Illinois jobs. I am honored to receive this recognition and support the vision created by Jim Guilinger. As technology evolves, so does agricultural education in our state.”

Since 1987, the “Jim Guilinger Legislative Award” has been presented to legislators who advocate for and have been publicly supportive of Illinois agricultural education. According to ILCAE, these legislators understand the importance of the agricultural industry that makes up about a quarter of Illinois’ jobs. They also know the extreme importance of today’s youth understanding the ever-evolving and expanding agricultural industry with the knowledge gained through a current and progressive agricultural education.

The award is named in honor of Jim Guilinger, who was a nationally-recognized agricultural education leader. Jim spent 56 years of his life dedicated to agricultural education. He constantly sought out innovative and cutting-edge technology and curriculum for the betterment of his students. Jim was born in Monmouth in 1930 and served as the Secretary of the McDonough County Farm Bureau.

ILCAE is a voluntary advocacy group focused on legislation, funding, and promotion of agricultural education. ILCAE, formed in 1984, is governed by a 30-member board of directors who represent and serve as a link between the agricultural industry and agricultural education.

