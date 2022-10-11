ALTON Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was recently presented the “Legislative Champion Award” from the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center.

Elik received the award for her sponsorship of legislation (SB 3792) that will help erase the stigma of a high school equivalency diploma versus a high school diploma. “I am proud to be the House sponsor of this new law which will encourage more individuals to complete their GED because their achievement will be the equivalent of a high school diploma,” said Rep. Elik.

“This will increase job opportunities and improve the future for people and their families.” SB3792 signed into law on June 24th, amends the code of multiple acts and agencies to replace references to high school equivalency certificates with State of Illinois High School Diplomas. This change recognizes the equal value of a State of Illinois High School Diploma and will aid Illinois graduates in establishing reciprocity with educational requirements in other states.

“I applaud Representative Amy Elik, recipient of the Legislative Champion Award, for her outstanding contributions and support for adult education! The prestigious “Legislative Champion Award” is granted for distinguished leadership and support for adult education,” said Sharon Bonney, CEO of COABE.

State Representative Amy Elik’s legislation helped to erase the stigma of a high school equivalency diploma versus a high school diploma, and also reduced the cost of GED exams for adult education students. These changes in the law have been essential to adult education programs throughout Illinois. The new law takes effect January 1, 2023.

