ALTON - State Representatives Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) Charlie Meier (R-Okawville), and David Friess (R-Red Bud) are hosting a Telephone Town Hall for residents to talk about state issues and garner feedback from constituents. The conversation will focus on energy prices and other important issues facing state government. The Telephone Town Hall will be on Wednesday, August 31st at 6:30 pm.

Residents will receive a phone call and can stay on the line to tune in. If you do not receive a call and would like to participate, you can call 888-652-0383.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: