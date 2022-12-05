ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) will be hosting a Holiday Food Drive at her district office in Alton beginning December 5th-21st.

“The holidays can be an incredibly stressful and difficult time for our friends and neighbors that are struggling to make ends meet,” said Rep. Elik. “Please, if you can, come by my office and drop off any non-perishable food items you may have. Let’s work together to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.”

The Holiday Food Drive will begin on Monday, December 5th and conclude on Wednesday, December 21st at State Representative Amy Elik’s district office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. All non-perishable food items collected will be donated to the Crisis Food Center in Alton.

When you stop by to donate, brochures on state programs will also be available. If you have any questions, please contact Rep. Elik’s office at (618) 433-8046.

