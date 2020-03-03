ALTON, IL – Republican Amy Elik, candidate for the 111th District of the Illinois House of Representatives, issued a statement on the Associated Press report that violent felons who faced deportation had instead been released into local communities by the Illinois Department of Corrections:

“The State of Illinois should not be in the business of helping felons bypass federal immigration laws. It’s unacceptable that state law allows this and puts people in our communities across Illinois in danger. Meanwhile, Representative Monica Bristow remains silent. Today, I’m calling on the Pritzker Administration and Representative Bristow to reverse course and allow coordination between the Illinois Department of Corrections and local law enforcement agencies in the interest of public safety.”

According to some law enforcement, a “review of the transfers completed in 2019 by the Kankakee County Sheriff Office found that the individuals requested by ICE and transferred to the correctional facility had been convicted of committing the following crimes in Illinois:

36 individuals were found guilty of sexual offenses against minors, including crimes against individuals as young as 5 years old;

11 individuals were found guilty of murder, attempted murder or intent to kill or injure;

19 individuals were found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault;

33 individuals were found guilty of a criminal offense involving a weapon;

50 individuals were found guilty of drug offenses involving a substance other than cannabis; and

55 individuals were found guilty of felony-level traffic offenses including aggravated DUI, having a fourth DUI or a DUI resulting in death.”

Amy serves as a Foster Township Trustee and previously served as a school board member with St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton. She is a champion of Second Amendment rights and a lifelong defender of the unborn. Amy and her husband, Don, are proud parents of two children.

The 111th is a Metro East district in Illinois that contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

