ALTON –State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) applauded the jury verdict on the high-profile federal court case against former longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan. Today, a jury found Madigan guilty of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and other charges. The jury heard evidence that former Speaker Mike Madigan used pay-to-play tactics, forced companies to hire his friends for ghost jobs, and used his position to make himself richer and Illinois poorer.

“The first day I took office in January 2021 was Michael Madigan’s last day as Speaker of the House after 36 years as Speaker and 50 years in office,” said Rep. Elik. “Long before 2021, Illinois citizens began to see how dangerous so much unchecked power and influence in one person’s hands can be, and how that control can hurt our state. Today the jury recognized that Madigan’s power came from his corrupt practices and thankfully he will be punished accordingly. While I applaud the jury’s verdict, I feel sad and angry that Illinois suffered under Madigan’s corrupt rule for so long.”

“Unfortunately, Madigan’s hands are still all over many aspects of the Illinois legislature, including the unfair legislative maps, the slanted rules and procedures of the House, and the money-fueled political operations of the majority party,” Elik continued. “This verdict should send a strong and urgent message to the majority party that meaningful reforms must be made so that unrestrained influence like Madigan’s can never happen again.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Representative Elik called for serious ethics reforms. House Republicans have put forward sweeping ethics reform legislation that would strengthen Illinois’ ethics laws. This legislation includes stopping public officials from using campaign funds for legal defense, suspending pensions from retired lawmakers that face corruption charges, stopping the ‘revolving door’ practice of one day being a Member of the General Assembly and the next day becoming a lobbyist, and more.

“Until the General Assembly acts on these reforms, poor ethical behavior may continue, with the ‘Madigan Way’ as the guiding light. The people of Illinois deserve so much better.”

Former Speaker Madigan’s has not yet been sentenced for the crimes he has been convicted of.

More like this: