ALTON - Elijah P's Burgers and Brews is constantly hosting events.

To better showcase what the establishment has to offer, Elijah P's Manager Raechal Jones has used her artistic merits (she has a degree in art) to create a board showcasing all the upcoming events at Elijah P's. She used vintage pastels, possibly from as far back as the 1950s, and illustrated upcoming events at Elijah P's. The creation of the board took as long as 40 hours, she said, but added many of the items on it would not have to be changed regularly - such as the burger specials.

Many of those upcoming events include live music, Elijah P's owner Russ Smith said.

On July 29, Elijah P's will be hosting its inaugural Bluegrass Festival, an event Smith hopes becomes an annual affair.

"We play a wide variety of music here," Smith said. "We have a lot of Americana, country and bluegrass, and we wanted to do something more like an all day event."

Music that day is free, and begins at 1 p.m. with Three Crooked Men. Silver Creek Bluegrass from Edwardsville takes the stage at 4 p.m. and Highway 15 will play at 7 p.m. During that bluegrass festival, the "Lodge Bar" on the back porch of Elijah P's will also be open, and barbecuing will be in order. Smith said the festival is also kid-friendly.

Touring act, The Blue Canyon Boys, will be playing Elijah P's on Thursday, Aug. 17, which is two days before the city-wide Rock the Hops event.

Smith said he is not sure what bands and artists will be at Elijah P's during Rock the Hops, August 19, but said he was happy to host them.

"Rock the Hops is a great yearly event Drew and Hope Mader organize," Smith said. "We're excited to be involved with them again. It brings in a lot of new customers, but I haven't seen our lineup yet."

On Saturday, Sept. 30, touring country artist, Tom McElvain, will be at Elijah P's as well. Smith said he wanted to add more touring artists to his live music lineup in the future as well.

The "Burgers and Brews" aspect of Elijah P's is also being celebrated in the near future. Smith said a new menu would be debuted on Wednesday, July 26. That new menu will include a broader selection of entrees, salads, sandwiches and brunch items. Smith said many of them will take new spins on old favorites and will include gluten-free items as well.

Elijah P's will also be an active participant in the St. Louis Craft Beer Week, which begins next week. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Smith said Elijah P's will host a "Pints for Pets" event, which will see a donation of proceeds to the 5A's animal shelter in Alton. He said he hoped a few animals up for adoption may also be on hand for people to maybe even give forever homes.

Other upcoming events include a Trappist beer tasting panel with cheese on Sunday, Aug. 6, as well as a Belle's Brewery Brunch earlier that day, which pairs various beers with brunch items. Smith said Elijah P's hosts brunch events every Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Later in the fall, Smith said Elijah P's would host a ticketed event called Monsters of Beer, which will feature high alcohol by volume level beers, which are rare and not often found in this area. More details on that event will be available as it draws nearer.

