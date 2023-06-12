ALTON - The June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery. The gravesite is located behind the Lovejoy Monument. The program begins at 4:00 p.m.

Bonnie Fox, President of the Lovejoy Memorial will preside and offer the welcome. Minister Elam A. King, III, Associate Minister, Greater St. James Baptist Church will offer the Invocation and Benediction. Vocal soloist is Dr. Rhonda Green. The scholarship awards will be presented by Lovejoy Board members Renee Bauer and Mary Buckley, and President, Bonnie Fox.

The highlight of the program will be the presentation of scholarships to six (6) 2023 graduates of Alton High School. The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1954. This year it will be presented to Kennedy Stephens. She will receive $25,000 total during the four (4) years of her college education.

In 2019 the Lovejoy Memorial established the “Original Three Scholarship” in memory of its founders Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey, Sr. and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer. This scholarship will be awarded to Rebekah Blackmon. She will receive $9,000 total during the four years of her college education.

Anbrielle Blake, Katelyn Czarnecki, Brody Macias and Gabrielle Peuterbaugh will each receive a one-time Academic Achievement Award Scholarship of $3,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kennedy Stephens will attend Howard University in Washington D.C. where she will major in Civil Engineering. At Alton High School, she participated in Minority Excellence, National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer and Cross Country. She is the daughter of Antonio and Kristine Stephens.

Rebekah Blackmon will attend the California Institute of Technology to major in Physics. While attending Alton High School, Rebekah was involved in many organizations including, Minority Excellence, National Honor Society, Upward Bound, Math Team and Student Council. She is the daughter of Yeberzaf Yigzaw and the late Barnard Blackmon.

Anbrielle Blake has been accepted to Howard University, where she will major in Human Physiology. As a student at Alton High School she was a member of Upward Bound, National Honor Society and Math Honor Society. Anbrielle’s parents are Byron Blake and Whitney Campbell.

Katelyn Czarneckj will major in Music Therapy at Illinois State University. At Alton High School she was a member of National Honor Society, Chamber Singers Honors, Biology Club and Physics Club. She is the daughter of Amy Czarnecki and stepdaughter of William Porter.

Brody Macias will also attend Illinois State University to major in Music Education (Orchestral). While attending Alton High School, Brody was a member of Symphonic Orchestra, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, Biology Club and was a Marching 100 Drum Major. His parents are Brian and Amy Macias.

Gabrielle Peuterbaugh will be attending the University of Missouri to major in Health Sciences with an emphasis in Ultrasound. At Alton High School, Gabrielle participated in Quill and Scroll, National Honor Society, Radio Mass Media and was a member of the yearbook staff. She is the daughter of Eric and Megan Peuterbaugh.

The service commemorates the life and legacy of Elijah P. Lovejoy, abolitionist, editor, Presbyterian minister and the first martyr of the American Free Press and awards scholarships to deserving graduates of high schools in the Alton/Godfrey community.

More like this: