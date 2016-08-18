Name: Elijah Edward Deneen Hobbs

Parents: Samantha and Joshua Hobbs of South Roxana

Birth weight: 7 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 20 ½ inches

Time : 2:14 PM

Date: August 11, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Callie (5)

Grandparents: Ed & Linda Smith, Bethalto; Rick & Terry Hobbs, South Roxana

Great Grandparents: Betty Smith, Collinsville; Harry Hobbs, Wood River; Bill Simmons of Glen Allen, MO

 

