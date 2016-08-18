Elijah Edward Deneen Hobbs
August 18, 2016 8:25 AM August 18, 2016 8:27 AM
Name: Elijah Edward Deneen Hobbs
Parents: Samantha and Joshua Hobbs of South Roxana
Birth weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
Birth Length: 20 ½ inches
Time : 2:14 PM
Date: August 11, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Callie (5)
Grandparents: Ed & Linda Smith, Bethalto; Rick & Terry Hobbs, South Roxana
Great Grandparents: Betty Smith, Collinsville; Harry Hobbs, Wood River; Bill Simmons of Glen Allen, MO
