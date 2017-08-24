LITCHFIELD - Illinoisans will now be able to carry their hunting licenses electronically because of legislation brought forth in the General Assembly by State Representative Avery Bourne’s (R-Raymond). The bill, House Bill 3093, passed through the General Assembly and was recently signed into law by Governor Rauner.

The new law will allow hunters to carry an electronic version or the physical copy of their license. The legislation was drafted in response to the increased number of people who are taking pictures of their license and displaying it on their phone.

“There is an increasing demand to go paperless and adapt to new technology,” said Bourne. “This change that will allow Illinoisans the convenience of carrying these licenses electronically if they choose. License holders will be able to take a picture of their license and keep it on their phone instead of having to produce the physical license while hunting.”

The passage of HB 3093 has also enabled the Department of Natural Resources to proceed in the development of a smartphone application to display licenses. IDNR has been looking into this technology for the convenience of license holders.

