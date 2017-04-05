CALHOUN/GREENE/JERSEY/MACOUPIN COUNTIES – Election Day has come and gone, and throughout Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties in Illinois, several area politicians have been named to new positions.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Kampsville

Ted Schumann has been elected Kampsville’s village president with 66% of the vote over Dennis Johnson.

GREENE COUNTY

Carrollton

Joseph Montanez Sr. was elected as mayor in Carrollton, beating Ryan Scott, Eddie Henson, Richard Stendeback, Kenny Isringhausen, and Daniel Caselton. Karen Kirbach defeated Susie Keller in the city’s clerk race with 65 percent of the vote. Larry Gillingham will represent ward 12 as alderman while Albert Roth will represent ward 1.

Greenfield

Nicholas Bishop has been elected as Greenfield’s mayor, defeating Brian Bruiett and S. Deon Vinyard with 58 percent of the vote.

White Hall

Brad Staats has been voted as White Hall’s mayor with 193 votes over Tom Lakin, Derek Kieldon and Ed Fisher.

JERSEY COUNTY

Grafton

Rick Eberlin has defeated Mike Morrow for the position of Grafton Mayor with 59 percent of the vote. Joseph Soer will serve as the city’s treasurer while Donna Smith has been elected to serve ward 1 as alderwoman.

Brighton

Michael Roberts has been elected to replace incumbent Wayne Schafer as Brighton Village President. Thomas Mitchell received 32 percent of the vote against Roberts. Cynthia Tucker will replace Billie Laubscher as village clerk.

Votes were split between Macoupin and Jersey County to determine both village president and clerk races as well as trustee positons.

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Bunker Hill

Betty Phelps will serve Bunker Hill as its mayor, beating out Glenn Bruckert with 70 percent of the vote. Ronda Whitworth will serve as the city’s clerk.

Carlinville

Deanna Demuzio has been elected as mayor of Carlinville with 54 percent of the vote, defeating George Cerar and Gerald Levora, Jr.