ALTON - Today, the City of Alton held its lottery placement for April 6, 2021, election ballot at City Hall.

For the mayor's race, David Goins will be first on the ballot followed by incumbent Brant Walker. The city clerk's race will have Daniel Herkert as the first candidate and Cheryl Ingle as the second candidate. The other two candidates Lori Bockholt and Steven Kimbrough will appear as they filed.

In the fourth-ward race, incumbent Tammy Smith will be placed first on the ballot and Rosetta Brown will be placed second. In the fifth-ward race, incumbent Charles Brake will appear first and Michael Batchelor will be second on the ballot.

City Clerk Mary Boulds said the City of Alton follows the Illinois State Board of Election rules and guidelines for the lottery ballot placement.

She said it is a tradition for most Alton candidates to be there at 8 a.m. on the first day to file to be placed in the lottery for ballot position.

"For example, both Mayor Walker and mayoral candidate David Goins were here at 8 a.m. on the first day to file," Boulds said. "City Clerk candidates Cheryl Ingle and Dan Herkert were also here at that time to be placed in the ballot position lottery."

Boulds is retiring in May 2021 after 38 years of city service.

Walker commended all who have entered their names on the ballot for all the offices.

"I say bravo to anybody who wants to go into public service and make a difference," he said. "These are challenging and unprecedented times with the COVID-19 Pandemic."

City of Alton

Consolidated Election April 6, 2021

Candidates List

Mayor

Brant T. Walker

David Goins

Treasurer

Cameo C. Holland

City Clerk

Cheryl L. Ingle

Daniel R. Herkert

Lori Bockholdt

Steven Kimbrough

Alderman 1st Ward

Brian M. Campbell

Alderman 2nd Ward

Carolyn MacAfee

Steve Potter

Alderman 3rd Ward

Raymond C. Strebel

Michael R. Drake

Robert Wayne Harris

Ayron Dewayne Womack

Alderman 4th Ward

Tammy Smith

Rosetta Brown

Alderman 5th Ward

Charles Brake

Michael Batchelor

Brian P. Bergin

Alderman 6th Ward

Stephanie J. Elliott

Alderman 7th Ward

Patricia L. "Patty" Ford

Nate Keener

Alton Township Assessor

Sheryl A. Beilsmith

Alton Township Supervisor

Mary R. BohartDan Brannan also contributed to this story.

