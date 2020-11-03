EDWARDSVILLE - Election Day is here and the polls are moving with voters in the Riverbend region. Voting takes place from 6 a.m. today to 7 p.m. The Presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden is the key draw for people to the polls, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said.

At a Downtown Alton post on Tuesday morning, the numbers have been strong for polling.

On Monday, Mendoza said the Madison County Administration had a 3-hour wait to vote. The same was reported at the Alton location at 1004 E. Fifth St. also had a 3-hour line to vote.

“I think the high turnout is everything to do with the presidential election,” Ming-Mendoza said. “I have had no one be angry during Early Voting at the long lines. People want to participate in Democracy and vote no matter how long the lines have been. We had some who provided critiques on how we could make it better and I am for that. I am extremely grateful to the voters who have already cast their ballots.”

As of Monday afternoon the day before Election Day, a total of 43,108 voted in Madison County in Early Voting out of 185,000 registered voters, Ming-Mendoza said. A total of 27,939 had cast ballots by mail in Madison County by late Monday afternoon, Ming-Mendoza added.

