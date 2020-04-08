SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced 82 new deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 1,529 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois. The 82 new deaths is the highest one day total to date.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, in 78 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

This is a breakdown of county by county the deaths:

- Boone County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s,

- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s

Stark county is now reporting a case.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.

