Eight-Run Fourth Inning Leads Eagles Elite Past Alton Post 126.

ALTON - The Eagles Elite defeated the Alton Post 126 Jr. Legion squad for the third straight game, this time by a lopsided score of 19-6.

Alton got on the board first as they strung some hits together in the bottom of the first to put two runs across. They still led 3-1 after two innings of play, but they'd eventually lose that lead.

In the top of the fourth the Bethalto bats exploded. They were practically teeing off against Alton as they scored eight runs. It was hit after hit for the Elite and they wouldn't be held scoreless for another inning after that.

They scored two more in the fifth, one in the sixth and another seven in the seventh.

The Legionnaires tried to get back in the game when they put up three runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 9-6 ballgame, but unfortunately for them that would be the end of their scoring.

Reece Girth started on the mound for Alton and was followed in relief by William Frasier Jr, Mason McCurdy, and Jordan Short. They combined for six strikeouts but let up 13 hits.

Bethalto ended up out hitting Alton 13-6. Even worse for Alton, nine of Bethalto's runs were unearned.

As for Bethalto's hitting statistics, Michael Wilson had himself a good night going 3-5 with an RBI and two runs. Scott Vickrey led the team with a three-RBI night and went 2-4 with two runs. Cole Sternickle had a a two-RBI hit and also had three runs.

Offensively, Eli Lawrence led Alton when he went 3-4 with a couple of RBI's.

Bethalto's pitching rotation combined for seven strikeouts on the night.

