KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Edwardsville's wrestling team finished 14th in a 31-team field at the Cheesehead Tournament at Kaukauna High School in Kaukauna, Wis., over the weekend.

The Tigers scored 273.5 points to take 14th; Lombard Montini Catholic won the tournament with 526.5 points. Mount Carmel finished second with 506.5 points, followed by Kasson-Montorville, Minn. (480.5), Apple Valley, Minn. (466.5) and Lockport Township rounding out the top five with 458.5. The second five consisted of Southeast Polk, Iowa (431), Stoughton, Wis. (388.5), host Kaukauna (381), St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. (376.5) and Orland Park Carl Sandburg (375.5).

Luke Odom finished second at 106, dropping a 2-1 decision to Dylan Ragusin of Montini in the final; Noah Surtin finished fourth at 113, dropping a 5-0 decision to Cody Phippen of Platte County, Mo., in the third-place bout; Ben Schlueter finished 14th at 132 to Brady Laumb of Kasson-Montorville on a medical forfeit; and Joseph Griffin took 22nd at 138 on a 9-3 loss to Tommy Bianchi of Two Rivers, Wis., in the 21st-place bout.

At 145, Rafael Roman finished seventh with a 3-1 win over Justin Tollefson of Fennimore, Wis., in that bout; Baylor Montgomery took sixth at 152, dropping the fifth-place bout to Dillon Hoey of Mount Carmel 9-2; Markel DeBerry took eighth at 171, defeated 8-0 by Jalen Thul of Apple Valley in the seventh-place bout; Connor Mikulait was 20th at 182, dropping a 6-3 decision to Tyler Surges of Marmion Academy in the 19th-place bout; and Josh Anderson took 15th at 220, defeating Ethan Witcpalek of Wrightstown, Wis., 3-1 in that bout.

The Tigers travel to Alton for a Southwestern Conference dual meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

MELHS freshman Jefferson Thomas collects medal at Mt. Olive Invitational Tournament

Metro East Lutheran High School sent four young wrestlers to their first varsity tournament of the year at Mt. Olive this past Saturday and one of them - Jefferson Thomas - collected a fourth-place medal.

The Knights scored 9 team points thanks to a quarterfinal win by Jefferson Thomas at 220 pounds. He outlasted David Pace of St. Louis’ Whitfield Academy 11-5 in the quarterfinal. Thomas was beaten by Jordan Gregg of Hillsboro in the semifinal match and in the third-place match by Carlyle’s Nathan Hussman. Both matches ended with a pin. Thomas’ overall record now stands at 11-5 Also competing and coming up short in both of their matches were sophomore Dajuan Burton, and freshmen Sam Stewart and Timmy Lott.

“The guys have showed some improvement today,” said MELHS head coach Tim Muther of his Knights. “Timmy Lott, for instance had a re-match with Lloyd Reynolds of Edwardsville’s JV team. He pinned Timmy in 26 seconds in November. This time the match was in 8-1 favor of Reynolds when Reynolds pinned him with 1 second left in the third period. It was a lot to ask these guys to compete at this level. This will be a stepping stone for their next tournament.”

After a week to make corrections , the Knights will compete Saturday, Jan. 14, at Wood River. Wood River is hosting a series of duals. Carlyle, Civic Memorial are among the participants in the multi-school event.

More like this: