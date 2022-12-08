EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Music Department held its Winter Concert on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the EHS gymnasium, and the packed house was left filled with the Christmas spirit.

The EHS band, orchestra, and choir all performed in the winter showcase.

EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said a total of $3,322.51 was raised at the concert Wednesday night.

"We will donate half to Main Street Community Center," she said.

One of the highlights of the Winter Concert was "Winter Palace" featuring Connor Miller on guitar, Cash Vereeke on electric bass, and Abigail Stacy on the drumset. Another highlight was "Carol of the Bells," featuring two senior orchestra violinists, Ashley Kim and Jane Fitzgerald.

Other music performed included "All I Want for Christmas is You" by the orchestra, "Here We March A-Wassasaling" by the band, and "Mi Y'maleil" by the choir.

The band also performed "Toboggan," the Choir sang "This Christmas," and a percussion ensemble did a memorable performance of "Patapan." The choir's "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," drew strong attention. The combined band, choir, and orchestra "Hallelujah Chorus," from "The Messiah" was a great concert conclusion.

For those who want to view the concert video, click the following link.

"Just scroll ahead 40 minutes and the concert begins," Voumard said.

