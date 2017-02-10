EDWARDSVILLE – Shelby Saye played a key role for Edwardsville's girls volleyball team the past four years; the setter was a key player for the Tigers' run to the IHSA Class 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional final, where the Tigers fell to Normal Community.

Saye will have the opportunity to continue her career next season, signing with John A. Logan College, a two-year school in Carterville, in a ceremony on the EHS campus Thursday afternoon.

Saye selected Logan “because of the school and the coaches; I thought I'd like it.”

Saye came to the game because of her parents' playing of the game. “My mom and dad played, and my sister played,” Saye said. “Then I said 'I'll play'.

“It's always exciting to send one of the players to college and know they're going to continue their career,” said Tiger coach Jami Parker. “It's really exciting to send Shelby; she's been with me since middle school and I've known her family since she was in elementary school, so this is a sweet one, just to see her grow up and go through the program and now to continue on in her volleyball career.

“Logan is getting a good player; I actually spoke to (Volunteer coach Bill Burnside) and he's absolutely excited to get Shelby into the program and have her setting for the program this year.”

Saye was a special player for the Tigers, Parker felt. “On the floor, she's always consistent; she makes very few errors of any kind. She always contributes and works hard; she's a wonderful teammate, she's caring, she's compassionate and looks after everybody.

“You're not going to get a more well-rounded individual and a better teammate out there.”

Burnside coached the Vols to a 24-10 record last season and has led Logan to two Great Rivers Athletic Conference championships and three NJCAA Region 24 titles since taking the reigns in 2009. “Shelby can come in and contribute right away,” Burnside said. “She has the skills to help us and and she'll be a good fit for us; the big thing for us is her versatility.

“She can be aggressive on defense and help set up her teammates; she can play big up front.”

Saye will take many memories with her from her time with Edwardsville. “My freshman year, I played with my sister,” Saye said, “and I'll remember a lot of fun with the girls; our eighth-grade year, we went to state.

“It was a really good feeling to get to the sectional final; it was fun to get there with the girls.”

Saye plans on continuing to play volleyball after she graduates from Logan. “I'm hoping to find another school to play at,” Saye said.

Saye plans on majoring in psychology, with a goal of entering sports psychology after graduating from university.

