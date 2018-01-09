EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads continue to shine.

The girls competed at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Championships on Jan. 6-7, 2018.

The championships were held at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

The varsity girls placed second in the state in the Large Varsity Division, while the junior varsity placed third in the state in the Large Junior Varsity Division.

