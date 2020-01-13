EHS Varsity and JV Cheerleaders Bring Home Honors from ICCA Championships
SPRINGFIELD - The Edwardsville cheerleaders had an outstanding weekend at the Illinois Coaches Cheerleading Association championships in Springfield at the Bank of Springfield Center.
The Edwardsville High School varsity took second place in the large varsity category and the junior varsity competed in the medium JV category and placed seventh.
The cheerleaders' coaching staff said the girls had a great season and made so many memories.
This coming weekend, the EHS varsity cheerleaders travel to Lockport and Oak Forest to compete.
