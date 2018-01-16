EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Cheerleading will host its annual Cheer Showcase at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 in the EHS Gym.

The award-winning EHS varsity and JV cheer teams, along with the Liberty Middle School and Lincoln Middle School cheer teams, will be showcased on this night.

Donations of travel-sized toiletries will be collected for Eden's Army as admission. The cheerleaders said they hope the public will support the cause and watch the various cheerleading talent in the Edwardsville system.

