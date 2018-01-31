BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville High School's Meghan Ide and Cole Frizzo recently participated with over 350 students who auditioned from 57 high schools in lllinois to be part of the 2018 Illinois High School Theatre Festival.

Meghan Ide was selected to be a member of the technical construction crew and Cole Frizzo as part of the sound crew. The 2018 Illinois High School Theatre Festival (IHSTF), the largest and oldest non-competitive high school theatre festival in the nation, featured Broadway’s smash hit, BIG FISH, as its 2018 All-State production. BIG FISH featured a select ensemble of high school performers and technicians from throughout the state of Illinois.

Meghan and Cole's EHS theatre teacher Ashley Melton was extremely proud of her two students for being part of the All-State production.

"They both work extremely hard in our theatre department and are leaders to their peers while working on all the technical aspects," Melton said. "It is no surprise that they were accepted into these very high held positions because of the knowledge they have gained and the work they exhibit in their own program. They both gained so much experience from this event and I'm so proud that they were there to represent our school."

“Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest... and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him – most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart, humor and spectacular stagecraft, BIG FISH is an extraordinary new Broadway musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre – for an experience that’s richer, funnier and BIGGER than life itself.” ( Theatrical Rights Worldwide )

The All-State cast, crew, and pit orchestra were comprised of top student performers, musicians, and technicians from Illinois. More than 350 talented students auditioned for BIG FISH and 109 were selected for the final production Company from 57 high schools. The Director for this year’s production was LaDonna Wilson (Champaign Central HS).

About the Illinois High School Theatre Festival

Now in its 43rd consecutive year, the Illinois High School Theatre Festival (IHSTF) is the largest and oldest non-competitive high school theatre festival in the world, and is produced by the Illinois Theatre Association. Over 4,500 students, teachers, university representatives, exhibitors, and volunteers come together to put on theatrical workshops and various high school productions.

