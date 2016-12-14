EDWARDSVILLE - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced the winners of Congressional App Challenge (CAC) in the 13th District of Illinois, Seth Davey and Ian McAtee, both of Edwardsville, with their submission of Interactive Computer Diagram, which shows various components of computer hardware and their functions providing for an interactive educational experience.

The CAC encourages high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. The 2016 competition had more than 2,100 students participate with 650 original apps submitted from 123 congressional districts across 33 different states.

“Innovation and technology drive the success of our nation,” said Davis. “This competition not only highlights how critical STEM education is to our economy but it also encourages more students to engage in these fields. Congratulations to Seth, Ian, and all of this year’s winners for their impressive submissions.”

Davey and McAtee are both currently enrolled as students at Edwardsville High School where Rep. Davis visited them to congratulate them on their success. Judges for the CAC included representatives from State Farm Research and Development Center and the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), both located at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

According to the Davey and McAtee, “The Interactive Computer Diagram is intended to provide an engaging educational experience. The app aims to help users to memorize computer hardware and their use. The diagram provides a visual reference and a detailed description of the components function.”

Additional information about the challenge can be found here.

