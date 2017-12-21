The District 7 School Board recognized Edwardsville High School junior Adam Walters, who was selected by a panel of judges as winner of the 2017 Congressional App Challenge in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, for his app “Pixel Skies.”

Edwardsville High School Networking and PC Repair and Maintenance students recently participated in the Congressional App Challenge (CAC) sponsored by U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis.

The Challenge is intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). For the second consecutive year, an EHS student has been named as the Congressional App Challenge winner.

