EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Student, Ashley Criley, has received a $1,500 scholarship from the Edwardsville Rotary Club. Presenting the check is Club member Jennifer Warren.

Ashley plans to study Special Education At Lewis and Clark Community College in the fall. The Club awards $9,000 in scholarships each year from the proceeds of their Citrus Sales, Criterium, Golf Tournament, and Lemonade Stand.