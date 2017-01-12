Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School South has recognized students who were named on the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the Second Quarter.

Congratulations to the students on this accomplishment!

High Honor Roll

Sharper, Monique 12th

Honor Roll

Doolin, Grant 12th

Spicer, Carmen 12th

Debardeleben, Paden 11th

Dodds, Paul 10th

O’Gara, Keegan 10th

Levora, Ethan 9th

Nolan, Cooper 9th

