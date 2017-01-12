EHS South announces honor roll lists
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School South has recognized students who were named on the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the Second Quarter.
Congratulations to the students on this accomplishment!
High Honor Roll
Sharper, Monique 12th
Honor Roll
Doolin, Grant 12th
Spicer, Carmen 12th
Debardeleben, Paden 11th
Dodds, Paul 10th
O’Gara, Keegan 10th
Levora, Ethan 9th
Nolan, Cooper 9th
