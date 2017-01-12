EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School South has recognized students who were named on the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the Second Quarter.

Congratulations to the students on this accomplishment!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

High Honor Roll

Sharper, Monique           12th

 

Honor Roll

Doolin, Grant                     12th

Article continues after sponsor message

Spicer, Carmen                 12th

 

Debardeleben, Paden   11th

 

Dodds, Paul                        10th

O’Gara, Keegan                10th

 

Levora, Ethan                    9th

Nolan, Cooper                   9th

More like this:

Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025
Mar 18, 2025
Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Announces Third Quarter High Honor Roll and Honor Roll Students
Mar 19, 2025
Marquette Catholic's Ania Sneed Recognized as March 2025 Student of the Month
Today
Tyler Ragusa Demonstrates Leadership at East Alton-Wood River High School
Mar 29, 2025
St. Mary's Releases 3rd Quarter High Honor and Honor Roll Lists
Mar 13, 2025

 