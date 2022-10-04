COLLINSVILLE – The course behind Collinsville High School is a tough one, but that didn’t slow down the visiting Tigers. They took to the hilly and windy course Tuesday afternoon and dominated the large school standings.

The girls came in first with a combined time of 1:38:24 as they swept the top five large school spots. They were led by senior Emily Nuttall who had a time of 19:04.60. That time was the best for large schools, but she still took third in the race behind two Father McGivney girls.

Following Nuttal was freshman Madison Popelar (19:12.80), junior Emma Patrick (19:54.40), junior Maya Lueking (19:58.60), and junior Olivia Coll (20:13.10). They rounded out the top five spots in the large schools division.

Junior Belle Horsfall finished 8th (20:34.90) and sophomore Libby Straham took 15th (22:00.00) to close out the team’s successful afternoon.

The success rolled over to the boys race with junior Ben Perfuli earning the top spot in the large schools division with a time of 16:36.50. He finished second overall in the race.

Other Tigers ran well also. Sophomore Hugh Davis took 5th in the large school division with a time of (17:00.70), freshman Collin Thomas took 7th (17:06.60), sophomore Parker Weaver took 11th (17:20.60), senior Scott Baxter took 15th (17:49.80), senior Sam Wittek took 17th (17:53.90), and senior Ben Ziobro finished 19th (17:58.00).

Both the girls and boys teams won the large school division. The boys ran a combined time of 1:25:55 and earned 39 points, beating out Highland with 42.

The girls finished with as few points as possible with 15 after earning the top five spots. They beat out Triad who scored 46 points.

