EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School announced its finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program today. EHS Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey said the two students are Natalie Loveridge and Elizabeth Viox.

A Certificate of Merit from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by Dr. Cramsey, and their counselor to these scholastically talented seniors.

The section of some 7,500 Merit Scholarship winners from the group of more than 15,000 finalists is now in progress. In March, the NMSC will begin mailing scholarship offers to winners.

