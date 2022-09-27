EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls' tennis team enjoyed big success over the weekend at EHS Tennis Courts, led by Chloe Koons' three singles wins, and won three meets at the Southern Illinois Duals.

The tennis team won on Friday over Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge 7-5, and Quincy 11-1, then defeated Normal Community 8-1 on Saturday as Koons won all three of her singles matches on the weekend, the highlight being a 7-5, 7-5 win over Normal's Kruthi Sudhir, rallying from a 5-4 second set deficit to take the last three games and the match.

Koons also won her two Friday matches, 8-1 and 8-0 respectively, while Katie Woods, Alyssa Wise, Zoe, and Sophie Byron, and both Jessa and Brooklyn Earnhardt all won their matches, while Gabi Hill also won her singles match against the Bruins.

The Byrons and Earnhardts won doubles matches against Rock Bridge and Quincy on Friday, as did the teams of Woods and Wise and Koons and Hill. The teams of Koons and Hill and the Byron sisters also won on Saturday against Normal Community to end the successful weekend.

The Senior Day ceremonies, where Koons, Zoe Byron, the Earnhardts, and Jensen Weedman were honored before the opening of the tournament, where the seniors and their families were announced and thanked for their contributions to the girls' tennis program at EHS.

