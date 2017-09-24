Edwardsville junior Abby SchrobligenEDWARDSVILLE – On a team of many good runners, Edwardsville junior Abby Schrobligen has been turning in very strong performances for the Tigers thus far this girls cross-country season.

Schrobligen finished third in the recent Edwardsville Invitational girls varsity race, behind only Waterloo's Jenna Schwartz and teammate Abby Korak in a time of 19:18.45 for the three-mile SIU-Edwardsville Mud Mountain course, helping the Tigers to the varsity team championship for the day.

“It was good,” Schrobligen said. “It was pretty hot, but nothing we can't handle; I didn't mind it though – I thought it was pretty good out there.”

Being a part of the Tigers means much to Schrobligen. “It's really great,” Schrobligen said. “We're all super-close and it's really nice; there's a lot of chemistry there. We're really excited for the rest of the season.”

The Tigers are still working on some team strategy tactics unique to cross-country running. “That's one of our things; we're trying to pack up more so we can push each other and trying to keep that pack as much as possible,” Schrobligen said. “It definitely has helped us a lot because if you get pushed back too much in the first mile of a race, then you have a lot to catch up (on), but if we're together, you can move up together.

“Although you're running as your own, you're also running for your team.”

