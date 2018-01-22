EHS recognizes senior swimmers at Saturday meet Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - A solid group of Edwardsville High School trailblazer senior swimmers were recognized Saturday on Senior Night at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center with their parents. Article continues after sponsor message The five EHS boys swim team seniors are: Ethan Schacht, Graham Peterson, Mark Schoolman, Robbie Brown, and Kenny Stryker. EHS head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said the team has a good group of seniors this year. “They are the first group who have come through all four years of their high school career with the team so they are kind of a special group because of that,” Rhoten said. “They have had a great season and we can’t wait to see what they will excel in next.” More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending