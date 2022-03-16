EDWARDSVILLE - Pursuant to the rule governing the destruction of school records by the Office of the Secretary of State of Illinois, the Guidance Office of Edwardsville High School will destroy the temporary records of those students from the graduating class of 2017.

Those individuals from this class who would like to obtain these records must contact the registrar at 618-655-6717 or bohm@ecusd7.org by Friday, July 8, 2022.

"If your parent or relative is picking them up please see that they have a letter giving consent for them to pick up your records," Edwardsville High School Prinicpal Steve Stuart said. "Anyone picking up records will be asked for an ID."

