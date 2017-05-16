EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville senior pitcher Dan Picchiotti has pitched very well throughout the season, and when he went up against Jersey on Friday afternoon, he was practically unstoppable.

Picchiotti gave up only a lead-off single while walking one and striking out seven at the Tigers shut out the Panthers 6-0 at Tom Pile Field.

In a postgame interview, Picchiotti credited a very effective fastball that helped set up a very consistent slider that he was able to throw for strikes.

“I thought I did pretty well,” Picchiotti said. “My fastball was working, and I was able to throw my slider when it was two strikes consistently, so that was why I thought it was working.”

Picchiotti also credited his defense behind him, as the Tiger fielders made some good plays in his support.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My defense made some really good plays behind me, so that helped,” Picchiotti said.

But the key to Picchiotti’s success was the way he threw his fastball.

“I think locating my fastball was crucial,” Picchiotti said.

And with the IHSA baseball playoffs looming ahead, Picchiotti knows that it’ll take a team effort for the Tigers go enjoy a long run in the tournament.

“Just to keep working like we have been,” Picchiotti said. “I think our team, if we stay focused, we’ll be alright.”

When the postseason begins, you can expect Dan Pichiotti to be among the leaders on a very good Tiger pitching staff.

More like this: