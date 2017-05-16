EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville senior pitcher Dan Picchiotti has pitched very well throughout the season, and when he went up against Jersey on Friday afternoon, he was practically unstoppable.

Picchiotti gave up only a lead-off single while walking one and striking out seven at the Tigers shut out the Panthers 6-0 at Tom Pile Field.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In a postgame interview, Picchiotti credited a very effective fastball that helped set up a very consistent slider that he was able to throw for strikes.

“I thought I did pretty well,” Picchiotti said. “My fastball was working, and I was able to throw my slider when it was two strikes consistently, so that was why I thought it was working.”

Picchiotti also credited his defense behind him, as the Tiger fielders made some good plays in his support.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My defense made some really good plays behind me, so that helped,” Picchiotti said.

But the key to Picchiotti’s success was the way he threw his fastball.

“I think locating my fastball was crucial,” Picchiotti said.

And with the IHSA baseball playoffs looming ahead, Picchiotti knows that it’ll take a team effort for the Tigers go enjoy a long run in the tournament.

“Just to keep working like we have been,” Picchiotti said. “I think our team, if we stay focused, we’ll be alright.”

When the postseason begins, you can expect Dan Pichiotti to be among the leaders on a very good Tiger pitching staff.

More like this:

BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Month: Jacob Kober Will Be A Top Pitcher For MELHS Baseball Team
Mar 19, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Riley Nelson Off To Great Start As Edwardsville Softball Pitcher, Is 2-0
Mar 24, 2025
St. Louis To Celebrate, Life and Legacy Of Local Soccer Star and Coach Carl Rose
5 days ago
Coach Peters Praises Lancers Offensive Effort Despite Close Loss To Tigers In Girls Softball
Apr 16, 2025
Karly VanDyke Is Veteran Goalkeeper For Collinsville's Girls Soccer Team
Mar 31, 2025

 