EHS orchestra rolls out season with 'upbeat concert,' senior celebration
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School orchestra finished the concert season in style with its spring event Monday night at the EHS auditorium.
Several seniors and parents were recognized during the event. A Senior Slide Show was one of the spotlights of the emotional evening for students in their final year of high school and their parents.
Scholarships were presented as follows:
Emily Crutchfield - Connor Cunningham music scholarship
Ethan Payne - National School Orchestra Association Director's Award
Ryleigh Franklin - Arion Award
Liz Mislan and Katrina Agustin - Linda Bristol private lesson scholarship
Julia French - Summer Music Camp Scholarship
“The students ended the year on a high note,” EHS orchestra director Victoria Voumard said. “They performed some serious literature like the Rutter 'Suite for Strings' and Mendelssohn's 'Hebrides Overture.' The violin soloist Ryleigh Franklin gave a solid and musical performance.”
The concert ended on a strong note with what Voumard described as “an up-beat medley" of Rolling Stones hits.
“It's was a celebration of another great year and many accomplishments,” she said.
