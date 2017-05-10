

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School orchestra finished the concert season in style with its spring event Monday night at the EHS auditorium.

Several seniors and parents were recognized during the event. A Senior Slide Show was one of the spotlights of the emotional evening for students in their final year of high school and their parents.

Scholarships were presented as follows:

Emily Crutchfield - Connor Cunningham music scholarship

Ethan Payne - National School Orchestra Association Director's Award

Ryleigh Franklin - Arion Award

Liz Mislan and Katrina Agustin - Linda Bristol private lesson scholarship

Julia French - Summer Music Camp Scholarship

Article continues after sponsor message

“The students ended the year on a high note,” EHS orchestra director Victoria Voumard said. “They performed some serious literature like the Rutter 'Suite for Strings' and Mendelssohn's 'Hebrides Overture.' The violin soloist Ryleigh Franklin gave a solid and musical performance.”

The concert ended on a strong note with what Voumard described as “an up-beat medley" of Rolling Stones hits.

“It's was a celebration of another great year and many accomplishments,” she said.

More like this: