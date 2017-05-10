EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School orchestra finished the concert season in style with its spring event Monday night at the EHS auditorium.

Several seniors and parents were recognized during the event. A Senior Slide Show was one of the spotlights of the emotional evening for students in their final year of high school and their parents.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Scholarships were presented as follows:

Emily Crutchfield - Connor Cunningham music scholarship
Ethan Payne - National School Orchestra Association Director's Award
Ryleigh Franklin - Arion Award
Liz Mislan and Katrina Agustin - Linda Bristol private lesson scholarship
Julia French - Summer Music Camp Scholarship

Article continues after sponsor message

“The students ended the year on a high note,” EHS orchestra director Victoria Voumard said. “They performed some serious literature like the Rutter 'Suite for Strings' and Mendelssohn's 'Hebrides Overture.' The violin soloist Ryleigh Franklin gave a solid and musical performance.”

The concert ended on a strong note with what Voumard described as “an up-beat medley" of Rolling Stones hits.

“It's was a celebration of another great year and many accomplishments,” she said.

More like this:

Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters Celebrate $18,000 Fundraising Success At Tiger Town Consortium
Apr 11, 2025
Alton School Board Honors Longtime Member Ed Gray
2 days ago
YWCA Announces 2025 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars and Ongoing Scholarship Fund Donations
4 days ago
Top Edwardsville Students Chosen For Prestigious All-State Music Festival
Feb 27, 2025
Collinsville Area Vocational Center Scholarship Receives $100,000 Donation
Mar 16, 2025

 