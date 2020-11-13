EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart announced today to students, parents, and guardians that because of a large number of COVID-19 cases, EHS will move to fully remote learning from Monday, November 16, 2020, to Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

"Over the past two weeks, EHS has had nine students test positive for COVID-19 and over 190 students quarantined due to direct contact with a COVID-19 positive individual," Dr. Stuart said. "During that same time frame, we have had nine employees exposed and required to quarantine. As a result, there have been two confirmed outbreaks at EHS.

"Edwardsville High School will be going fully remote for all students including students receiving special education/related services. It is for the safety of all students and staff to temporarily shift to 100 percent remote learning at this time. We will return to a hybrid learning plan after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, November 30, with our 'A' Group in attendance to be followed on Tuesday, December 1, with our 'B' Group. Next week, we will send out additional information regarding the calendar for December.



"During the remote learning days, all students (in-person and remote) will follow their normal class schedule. Students are required to attend all scheduled classes each day during their normal periods. Students should log on to Schoology for specific instructions for each class. As with all prior remote learning days, there is not an A Group/B Group rotation, but all students will be expected to attend each day. If your student is unable to attend, you will be required to have them called off following our regular reporting system. If your student is currently a fully remote learner, teachers will be in contact with regards to their daily schedule. If your student needs to pick up instructional materials they may have left at school, the building will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m."

Dr. Stuart said this temporary shift to full remote instruction for the next two weeks currently applies only to Edwardsville High School.

"If you have students at the elementary or middle school levels, they will continue on their current instructional plan," Dr. Stuart said.

FOOD SERVICE INFORMATION

While EHS is closed the Food Service Department will still be offering meals to all children under the age of 18. Families can pick up a week’s worth of meals at a time. We will offer meal pick up 11/16-11/20 daily from 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and 11/23 and 11/24 daily from 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

"Please go to the main entrance of the EHS to pick up meals during the scheduled hours," Dr. Stuart said. "When you arrive, let the security officer know that you are picking up Remote Learning Student Meals.

"Thank you for your patience as we work through this challenge together."

