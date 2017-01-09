

EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Drill Team Association Regional Championship event Saturday at Edwardsville High School featured 41 schools and Edwardsville, Highland and other area schools had strong showings.

Highland’s powerful dancers again displayed their talents and captured first place overall along with qualifying for state. Edwardsville’s varsity was second and the Edwardsville junior varsity team was first with its hip-hop performance, both qualifying for state.

EHS varsity was second with its lyrical performance of “Hometown Glory.”

“We actually just performed one lyrical,” EHS head dance coach Lisa Stark said. “Last year we did a lyrical, and a hip hop and jazz routine. This year we focused on one routine and I think it paid off. The girls do so much outside school with dance and different committees. We thought it would reduce some of the stress and make it a more successful season and I think it has really work ed.”

Alton High School, Civic Memorial, Roxana, Marquette Catholic, Collinsville, Granite City and Triad were other area teams that performed.

Stark issued a thanks to everyone who attended the IDTA Dance Competition at EHS.

She extended a huge thank you from the EHS dance team to the local businesses that donated to our event including: Cleveland Heath, Chick-fil-A Fairview Heights, Good Knight Cupcakes and Cookies, Jimmy John's, 222 Artisan Bakery, The Bank of Edwardsville, LDC Homes, Scared Grounds, Starbucks, Sam's, McDonald's, Hawkeye Systems, Forum Studio, Ricks Pics Photography and Cloverleaf Bank.

“We would also like to thank IDTA, the coaches from our visiting schools and the volunteers that make this a fantastic event,” she said.

“The competition and crowd were great and the crowd was very supportive,” Stark said. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it went well. These girls are a fun team to work with, they have a good time performing and supporting the other dancers. Highland has a really good team, they won state last year and are excellent again this year. I think this was the best we have performed.”

