EHS Grad Jaycie Hudson Named To Dean's List At Minnesota Deluth
DULUTH, Minn. (November 1, 2022) - Jaycie Hudson, a senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), with a biology bachelor's focus, has been named to the Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The four colleges within UMD are:
College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)
College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)
Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)
Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)