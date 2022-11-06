DULUTH, Minn. (November 1, 2022) - Jaycie Hudson, a senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), with a biology bachelor's focus, has been named to the Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)

College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)