EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's tennis players Amelia Gorman, Payton Tomichek and Chloe Koons have been ranked nationally by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Gorman is listed at No. 119 in the singles national rankings. She finished the fall season with a 7-1 record in singles play. Gorman is the first nationally-ranked Cougar since Raillane Kamdem in fall 2019.

"This is a great honor and reflection of the work Mia has put in on and off the courts," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "She is an extremely hard worker and leader for our program. Very excited to see spring season ahead for Mia."

Tomichek and Koons checked in at No. 75 in the country in doubles. The duo finished the fall season 7-0.

"Payton and Chloe had a really nice fall season and were able to capture an OVC Doubles Championship together," said Albertsen. "For a young duo to be recognized in the national rankings is really cool. Both players have grown a lot this fall and look to take that momentum forward."

The Cougars open up the spring season by playing host to Illinois-Springfield on Saturday, January 18th.

