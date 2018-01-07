ST. LOUIS – Edwardsville's girls basketball squad traveled to St. Joseph's Academy in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon to take on Whitfield, another top-ranked St. Louis-area team.

The Tigers got a 19-point performance from Kate Martin and 18-point performance from Myriah Noodel-Hayward as EHS scored another win over a top-ranked St. Louis-area team, Edwardsville defeating the Warriors 50-38 to go to 16-0 on the season; Whitfield fell to 10-4.

Rachel Pranger had five points for Edwardsville on the day while Jaylen Townsend and Quierra Love each had three points; Aijah Blackwell led the Warriors with 17 points on the day.

Next up for the Tigers is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday home game against Collinsville before hosting Alton for a Southwestern Conference boys-girls doubleheader at home beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

