EDWARDSVILLE – Veronica Carrow has made the most of her field hockey experiences at Edwardsville High School and plans to continue her career next school year at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

She and her parents, John and Dana Carrow, were on hand for an official signing with Wittenberg University Tuesday night at EHS.

Edwardsville High School head field hockey coach Julia Tyler said Carrow was one of the team leaders this past year, serving as a co-captain.

“Veronica is a very good player and I am very happy to see she is going on to play in college,” Tyler said. “Wittenberg will be very successful with her. I expect her to get quite a bit of playing time.

“Technically, Vernonica can maneuver around the defensive players from other teams very well. We always had her inserting the ball from the corners for us. She is skilled with her precision in the short corners, but she played a lot of post and is good at finishing and stepping in front of the goalkeeper to get a quick goal.

“It is very exciting for our program the number of girls who have worked hard in the off-season to achieve the success we have had. We are excited at the number of girls who are coming out of school with scholarships.”

Carrow said she fell in love with Witterberg's campus and enjoyed her time with the team when she visited.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a pretty long process for me making a decision,” she said of her college choice. “I visited the school and liked the girls and liked the atmosphere a lot. The coach gave me a lot of reassurance.

"I felt like I could see myself going there and it was a good fit for me."

Carrow said field hockey has been such an important part of her life both with Edwardsville High School and club soccer, she wanted to continue in college.

“My favorite memory of high school was a game against Ladue, a rival, scoring a goal with Annie Mulford. It was picture perfect.”

The Wittenberg field hockey recruit said she appreciated her time at EHS and playing for Coach Tyler.

“I have had the best experience at Edwardsville and we have improved the program a lot over the past four years,” she said. “It is really special to be part of that great group of girls on the team.”

Carrow is just over 5-foot tall, but she plays with an incredible amount of heart and Tyler said she has been one of the most skilled players at EHS in recent years.

For the future, Carrow said she hopes one day to be a physician assistant and work in a hospital pediatric ward. She plans to major in either exercise science or health science before obtaining a graduate degree.

More like this: