EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School English teacher Nickie Pontious has been selected as one of Emerson’s 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.

She is among more than 80 teachers from across the St. Louis metropolitan area who are being recognized this year through the program as examples of truly outstanding educational excellence.

"I am truly honored to receive this recognition,” Pontious said. “There are so many teachers deserving of recognition for the work they do every single day, so I am especially grateful for this opportunity.”

The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards, now in its 33rd year, is one of the St. Louis region’s most recognized teacher recognition programs. Emerson proudly sponsors this program as a way of helping the St. Louis community express their collective admiration and gratitude for their dedication to teaching the area’s students.

“We are extremely proud of Nickie for being named a recipient of the Emerson’s Excellence in Teaching Award,” said EHS principal Dr. Steve Stuart. “She has dedicated her time to her students through the outstanding work she does in the classroom and her extracurricular activities, and in supporting her peers through her leadership role on our PLC (professional learning communities) Team.”

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton echoes Stuart’s sentiments.

“Nickie exemplifies what it means to be an excellent educator and is truly deserving of this honor. Her inspiring enthusiasm and positivity for her students is unmatched and we are extremely grateful to have Nickie in District 7.”

Pontious has spent all 12 years of her teaching career at EHS.

“Teaching is a career that is ever-changing, hustling and bustling, switching gears every moment in every school day to accommodate the needs of individual students as a collective group, but it is one of the most rewarding accomplishments of my life,” said Pontious. “My students drive my passion for teaching. I am thankful to get to know each and every one of them and be their personal cheerleader as they grow and evolve into lifelong learners.”

In addition to her teaching position, Pontious is the sponsor of the Interact Club, the Tiger Podcast and routinely facilitates professional development for other teachers. She was one of three teachers selected to lead the guiding coalition to implement PLCs for District #7.

In recognition of her honor, Pontious received an engraved crystal apple from Tiffany & Co., along with other additional tokens of appreciation from Emerson. She was also recognized at the November 28, 2022, District #7 Board of Education meeting.

