EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Dance Team has a Culver’s Share Night set for 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Culver’s has a variety of fund-raising events for groups as part of its community mission. Culver’s will donate a percentage of their sales to the EHS dance team during this time period and other donations will be taken.

This special night with the cheerleaders will be only at the Edwardsville Culver’s location at 6724 Old Troy Road in Edwardsville.

The EHS dance team said, “there will be food and fun and this is a great chance to support the dance team.”

