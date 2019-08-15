EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Dance Team has a Culver’s Share Night set for 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Culver’s has a variety of fund-raising events for groups as part of its community mission. Culver’s will donate a percentage of their sales to the EHS dance team during this time period and other donations will be taken.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This special night with the cheerleaders will be only at the Edwardsville Culver’s location at 6724 Old Troy Road in Edwardsville.

The EHS dance team said, “there will be food and fun and this is a great chance to support the dance team.”

More like this:

Edwardsville Student and Coach Recognized for Saving Teammate's Life
Feb 25, 2025
Edwardsville High School Special Olympics Team Receives National Award
Mar 7, 2025
Edwardsville's EXO Lounge Invites Community to Celebrate Lunar New Year
Jan 22, 2025
Edwardsville Man Faces 4 Felonies In Culver’s Battery Case
Nov 27, 2024
So Hospitality Group to Host Lunar New Year Party with All-You-Can-Eat Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys
Jan 31, 2025

 