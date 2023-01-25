EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's dance team has been on a roll this season. The girls claimed fifth place in the Washington Sectional this past weekend and the team qualified for the IHSA State Finals.

The state meet will be Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

This is the run down for IHSA and IDTA competitions in 2022-2023 for the Edwardsville team.

Althoff IDTA Regional

1st Place Class 3A Lyrical

1st Place Class 3A Hip Hop

1st Place Class 3A IHSA

Edwardsville IHSA Regional

1st Place Class 3A Lyrical

1st Place Class 3A Hip Hop

1st Place Class 3A IHSA

IHSA Southwest Conference 2nd Place

Qualified both Lyrical and Hip Hop for IDTA State on February 11, 2023, in Springfield.

Qualified for IHSA State (Lyrical) in Bloomington.

Danielle Lusicic, the head coach for the EHS varsity dance team said she couldn't be more proud of her squad and said she has a great group. She also said she looks forward to the state competition.

"The team has been absolutely amazing in many ways," Lusicic said. "They have worked hard as a team, grown as a team, and bonded, as a team. It’s so important to have those three aspects, to have a successful season. I’m so very proud of each of these girls and their dedication. It’s an honor just to make it to IHSA State and they’ve accomplished that!"

These were the top six 3A IHSA Team Results at Washington:

New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)

90.97

Minooka 90.80

Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) 87.87

Plainfield (Central) 83.20

Edwardsville (H.S.) 82.43

Joliet (West) 81.97

