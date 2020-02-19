EHS Cheerleaders Post Strong Performances, Capture SWC Crown, Eight at State
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville varsity squad recently captured the Southwestern Conference Cheer championship. The girls also brought him a eighth-place IHSA finish.
EHS head cheerleading coach CassideeAnselmo said she was so proud of her team in these two competitions.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"The amount of dedication this team has to continue to grow and wanting to be better then they were the day before is amazing to witness as a coach," Anselmo said. "The key to our success was they hit a clean routine with zero deductions but they also performed better then they have ever performed before."
The EHS cheer roster consists of the following members:
Cyrina Beckmann
Abby Citrowske
Alissa McOlgan
Allison Toma
Brooke Nolen
Drea Hoedebeck
Emilee Gulledge
Grace Misukonis
Katelyn Zacheis
Kierra Boyles
Livia Rathgeb
Mabry Slagle
Macy Updyke
Madison Dmochowski
Marcie Billings
Natalie Niehaus
Nikki Quirin
Olivia Szedlar
Skyler Richardson
Sydney Weber
Tia Thiems
Tyra King
Evie Tyrell
Edwardsville won the SWC meet with seven points, O'Fallon had six points and Alton was third with five points.