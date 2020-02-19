EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville varsity squad recently captured the Southwestern Conference Cheer championship. The girls also brought him a eighth-place IHSA finish.

EHS head cheerleading coach CassideeAnselmo said she was so proud of her team in these two competitions.

"The amount of dedication this team has to continue to grow and wanting to be better then they were the day before is amazing to witness as a coach," Anselmo said. "The key to our success was they hit a clean routine with zero deductions but they also performed better then they have ever performed before."

The EHS cheer roster consists of the following members:

Cyrina Beckmann

Abby Citrowske

Alissa McOlgan

Allison Toma

Brooke Nolen

Drea Hoedebeck

Emilee Gulledge

Grace Misukonis

Katelyn Zacheis

Kierra Boyles

Livia Rathgeb

Mabry Slagle

Macy Updyke

Madison Dmochowski

Marcie Billings

Natalie Niehaus

Nikki Quirin

Olivia Szedlar

Skyler Richardson

Sydney Weber

Tia Thiems

Tyra King

Evie Tyrell

Edwardsville won the SWC meet with seven points, O'Fallon had six points and Alton was third with five points.