EHS cheerleader Paige Way wins top scholarship

EDWARDSVILLE - Paige Way, an Edwardsville High School senior, recently won the top scholarship at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Championships.

The scholarship amount for Way was $4,000.

Way was also announced as an ICCA All-State Team member and Senior Scholar Athlete.

The senior has been a member of the Edwardsville High School varsity cheer team the past four years.