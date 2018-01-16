Paige WayEDWARDSVILLE - Paige Way, an Edwardsville High School senior, recently won the top scholarship at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Championships.

The scholarship amount for Way was $4,000. Way was also announced as an ICCA All-State Team member and Senior Scholar Athlete.

The senior has been a member of the Edwardsville High School varsity cheer team the past four years.

