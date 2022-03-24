Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School cheer squad hosted a Kindergarten to Fifth-Grade Cheer Clinic this past Saturday with a huge attendance.

More than 350 K-5 students participated in the clinic.

Article continues after sponsor message

Those in attendance spent the afternoon learning jumps, sideline cheers, floor cheers, and dances from the varsity, junior varsity, and fall EHS cheerleaders.

The day culminated with performances in front of a packed house.

"It was a fun and spirited event," the cheer coaches said in a statement about the event.


More like this:

Belleville Police and Fire Departments Compete To Benefit Special Olympics
Mar 11, 2025
Community Unites For Brave The Shave Fundraiser For 3-Year-Old Rory
Feb 25, 2025
Samir Jemmott Shows Positivity and Kindness at Leclaire Elementary School
Feb 26, 2025
Swansea Rotary Celebrates Successful Annual Dinner With Proceeds Supporting Non-Profits
Mar 10, 2025

 