EHS Cheer Sparks Enthusiasm Into K-5 Youth At Weekend Cheer Clinic
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School cheer squad hosted a Kindergarten to Fifth-Grade Cheer Clinic this past Saturday with a huge attendance.
More than 350 K-5 students participated in the clinic.
Those in attendance spent the afternoon learning jumps, sideline cheers, floor cheers, and dances from the varsity, junior varsity, and fall EHS cheerleaders.
The day culminated with performances in front of a packed house.
"It was a fun and spirited event," the cheer coaches said in a statement about the event.
