EDWARDSVILLE - Following a successful season, the Edwardsville High School baseball team was recognized by the Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 Board during their meeting on Monday, July 24.

The team won the Illinois state championship in June, finishing the season 33-9 with a 10-game-winning streak. This is the fifth time that the baseball program has been named state champions.

“You go to the baseball field and that’s our little respite for our guys just to enjoy playing, learning about themselves as individuals,” Coach Tim Funkhouser said. “Athletic endeavors and competition brings out a lot of things that they can learn from. Sometimes they’re more challenging than others, and this team went through a lot of those this year. We play a very competitive schedule, and our guys continue to meet the challenge.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the meeting, the board announced that the team has also been recognized by the 103rd Illinois General Assembly and Representative Katie Stuart (112th District). Board President Jill Bertels said that players and coaches will be receiving individual certificates noting their state championship win.

A few team members were present and posed for a picture with Funkhouser and his assistant coaches. Dr. Steve Stuart, EHS principal, acknowledged Funkhouser’s accomplishments as a coach and wished them another successful season next year.

“If you’ve ever been out to a baseball game, you see that Coach Funkhouser is coaching all the time,” Stuart told the board. “It’s not just during practice. He’s in there. He’s talking to the guys and he notices the little things. It’s not only baseball. He does a great job of teaching these young men how to be responsible adults.”

For more information about the EHS baseball program, visit their official webpage on the EHS Athletic Department’s website.

More like this: