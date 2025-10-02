EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Athletic Director Amy Boscolo has been elected to serve on the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors in the underrepresented gender at-large position.

The IHSA Board of Directors is composed of 10 principals and athletic administrators from across the state, each serving three-year terms. In addition, a nonvoting treasurer is appointed by the board. Together, the board sets and approves IHSA policies, interprets rules, and oversees the employment of the executive director and staff who manage the daily operations and programs of the association.

“I am truly blessed and honored to have been elected to serve on the IHSA Board of Directors,” Boscolo said. “This position provides a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of student-athletes across our state, and I am grateful for the trust that IHSA member schools have placed in me.

"Serving in this capacity allows me to contribute to the growth, safety, and success of athletic programs while representing our region and advocating for the needs of students, coaches, and schools. I am excited for the work ahead and thankful for the opportunity to serve at a larger level, helping to shape the future of high school athletics in Illinois.”

Boscolo has served as Edwardsville High School’s Athletic Director since 2023.

