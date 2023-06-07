MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Edwardsville's Zack Harmon, of the College of Engineering, was named to the list.

Students who achieve a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

To view an online listing, visit registrar.wisc.edu/deanslist. Use the data display dashboard to find students from your circulation area who have received this honor. For questions or concerns about eligibility, please contact deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu

