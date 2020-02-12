DES MOINES, Iowa - Edwardsville native Zachary Rujawitz graduated from Drake University at the end of the fall 2019 semester with a B.S.B.A., Marketing.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.

Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa's capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.

-

More like this:

Local Students Named To President's And Dean's Lists At Drake University
Feb 12, 2025
SIUE Appoints Christopher Slaten, PhD, as Associate Provost for Research and Dean of the Graduate School
Mar 25, 2025
Edwardsville, Brighton, Roxana, Collinsville, Belleville, Granite and O'Fallon Students Part Of SIU Medical Students' Residence Match
Mar 27, 2025
Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Regional Exhibition Features Five Talented Belleville East High School Artists
4 days ago

 